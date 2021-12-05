I applaud the Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram for recently publishing three important pieces on Wabanaki history, culture and upcoming legislation, as well as letters voicing support for L.D. 1626.
On Nov. 14, the Audience section (“That’s my story,” Page E1) featured new books by Native writers in Maine – such a rich offering!
On Nov. 21, columnist Victoria Hugo-Vidal (“Tribes still fighting for their rights in Maine,” Page D1) clearly summarized her path to better understanding the real first Thanksgiving and what the upcoming bill, L.D. 1626, would accomplish.
On Nov. 24, Shirley Hager and James McCarthy wrote an op-ed (“Maine Voices: Mills must stress action, not words, regarding tribal sovereignty,” Page A6) that points to a disturbing trend in the words and inaction of Gov. Mills, who appears to be weakening her resolve to right the wrongs of the tribal-state relationship.
There is no need to continue to deny Indigenous people who live in Maine the rights now granted to 570 tribal nations in the other 49 states. That benefits no one. Do we want to be the one state still withholding tribal sovereignty?
Among other things, L.D. 1626 will undo one huge, faulty concept: that of interpreting the status of the tribal nations as municipalities. This has resulted in Maine law superseding federal law, thereby denying tribes several civic and economic rights.
I urge readers to visit wabanakialliance.com for clear explanations of this bill’s provisions. Please contact Gov. Mills and your state legislators to move Maine – all of Maine – into the 21st century.
Thank you, Press Herald, for keeping this issue front and center.
Mary Tracy
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
-
Sports
Celtics start fast, rout Trail Blazers 145-117
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Welcome to long-term care insurance. You want some sanity with that?
-
Books
Bedside table: Make new friends
-
Food
One-pan skillet pork tenderloin with squash, apple and kale is saucy, fast and satisfying
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.