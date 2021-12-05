I applaud the Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram for recently publishing three important pieces on Wabanaki history, culture and upcoming legislation, as well as letters voicing support for L.D. 1626.

On Nov. 14, the Audience section (“That’s my story,” Page E1) featured new books by Native writers in Maine – such a rich offering!

On Nov. 21, columnist Victoria Hugo-Vidal (“Tribes still fighting for their rights in Maine,” Page D1) clearly summarized her path to better understanding the real first Thanksgiving and what the upcoming bill, L.D. 1626, would accomplish.

On Nov. 24, Shirley Hager and James McCarthy wrote an op-ed (“Maine Voices: Mills must stress action, not words, regarding tribal sovereignty,” Page A6) that points to a disturbing trend in the words and inaction of Gov. Mills, who appears to be weakening her resolve to right the wrongs of the tribal-state relationship.

There is no need to continue to deny Indigenous people who live in Maine the rights now granted to 570 tribal nations in the other 49 states. That benefits no one. Do we want to be the one state still withholding tribal sovereignty?

Among other things, L.D. 1626 will undo one huge, faulty concept: that of interpreting the status of the tribal nations as municipalities. This has resulted in Maine law superseding federal law, thereby denying tribes several civic and economic rights.

I urge readers to visit wabanakialliance.com for clear explanations of this bill’s provisions. Please contact Gov. Mills and your state legislators to move Maine – all of Maine – into the 21st century.

Thank you, Press Herald, for keeping this issue front and center.

Mary Tracy

Portland

