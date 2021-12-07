WESTBROOK – Althea “Pat” Mildred Axelsen, passed peacefully at the age of 94 of natural causes on Dec. 3, 2021, at the Cedars nursing home in Portland, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 26, 1927, in Limington, Maine, the daughter of Everette and Blanch Mildred Gammon.

Althea married John Axelsen, Sr. in 1945 and celebrated 49 years of marriage before his passing in 1994. Pat retired from S.D. Warren Paper Mill in Westbrook, after 25 years of service.

During her long life, Pat enjoyed many outings and parties with family and friends, trips to Maryland, Florida, Bermuda, and Las Vegas. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding snowmobiles, attending Blue Grass Festivals, numerous bowling leagues, and her camp in Naples, Maine with her husband John. Later in life she spent pleasurable weekends at her cabin in Rangeley. She especially enjoyed spending time and caring for all her grandchildren. She was Nana to many!

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sons, John Axelsen, Jr, and Dennis Axelsen; daughter-in-law, Mary Axelsen; granddaughter, Jennifer Peters; one sister and five brothers.

She is survived by her sons, Gerald Axelsen, Sr. of Standish, and Wayne Axelsen (Jean) of St. Petersburg, Fla., daughter, Sally St. Pierre (Jeff) of Westbrook, daughter in-law, Janice Cairnes Axelsen of Gorham; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; her brother, Malcolm “Bud” Gammon and his wife Annette, of Windham, sisters-in-law, Dottie Gammon of Edgewater, Md., and Lucile Gammon of Buxton; many nieces and nephews and a partridge in a pear tree!

﻿She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.

﻿A visitation will be held 12-2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook will be held, 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. To express condolences and to participate in Pat’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

