FREEPORT – Charles Edwin Damone, of Freeport, died peacefully on the morning of Nov. 26, 2021. He was 87. Charlie lived in Freeport his entire life. His parents were Della and Clyde Damone and he was one of eight siblings.Charlie enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18 and became a ship’s electrician. When he returned to Freeport after his service he worked as a contractor building houses in Freeport, including the one where he lived until his passing. While working in the building trades Charlie also went to work for the Maine DOT for 30 years where he became a supervisor.Charlie married the love of his life, Helen, in 1982 and they began the best days of their lives. They lived at the Poland Road home that he built years before, with Helen’s two daughters, Sandra and Susan. They summered on Chebeague Island until the mid-1990’s. Charlie was an avid fisherman, and hauled lobsters in a small skiff off Chebeague for many summers. His big dog Fred was always on board. He also enjoyed many trips up north with friends to the Rangeley lakes and Moosehead lake area.In the mid-1990s Charlie and Helen retired and began to spend time in Florida during winters, where Charlie loved to play golf and enjoyed many vacations with grandchildren coming to visit. After about 15 years of north/south residency he and Helen returned to Freeport full time.Charlie Damone is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Helen Damone; as well as his two stepdaughters, Sandra “Sam” Birkett and son-in-law John, and Susan Muniak; and five grandchildren, Adam and Jeremy Muniak, and George, Conrad and Hannah Birkett; and his sister Althea Sutter. He will be greatly missed. His family will have a small private gathering to celebrate Charlie’s life.

In honor of Charlie you may consider making a donation in his honor to the:Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough, ME 04074 or:Midcoast Humane Society30 Range Rd.Brunswick, ME 04011﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous