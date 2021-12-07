GORHAM – Gerald “Jerry” Carp, 87, of Gorham, died on Dec. 5, 2021, at Maine Medical Center following years of declining health.

Jerry was the son of Leonard and Charlotte Carp. He spent much of his youth in Biddeford, Maine. He and his family moved to Portland when he was a teen. He was a 1952 graduate of Deering High School.

Following his graduation from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science degree, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Kentucky until 1958. In 1961, Jerry married Mary Auerbach Carp. Together they raised their three children in Portland and were fortunate to enjoy a tight-knit group of lifelong friends.

Jerry owned and operated Colpitts Travel Center from 1967 until he sold the business in 1999. The travel agency provided many opportunities to travel the world. Jerry and Mary were able to share wonderful adventures as they eagerly took advantage of their benefits of world travel. Later in life, Jerry and Mary moved to Gorham and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren.

﻿Following his retirement from Colpitts, Jerry decided to work part time in the deli department at Shaw’s Supermarket in Falmouth as he found he had “too much time with nothing to do.” He enjoyed his work there and also the opportunity to do charitable work such as his staffing an annual cookout in the Shaw’s parking lot on a number of summers to raise money for Maine Children’s Cancer Program. He retired from Shaw’s in 2015.

﻿He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Auerbach Carp in 2013. Survivors include sister, Nancy Finberg; son, Michael Carp, his wife Mary and their children, Andrew, Sam and Millie; son, Alan Carp, his wife Barbara MacLeod and her children, Ben, Lane and Rory; daughter, Rachel Carp Loubier, her husband Steve Hachey and her children, Jenny and Trevor; and dear friend and companion Gail Deery. He is also survived by a niece and nephews who have always remained close.

﻿A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the Temple Beth El Memorial Park. Family and friends are welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

﻿The family would like to thank his in home care givers, including Beacon Hospice care providers for all of their care and support over the last several months.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Maine Cancer Foundation or: the charity of your choice

