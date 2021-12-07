BIDDEFORD – Carl Hussey, 81, of River Road in Biddeford, passed away Sunday Dec. 5, 2021 peacefully at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born March 3, 1940, 1 of 13 children, on the Hussey farm on the River Road in Biddeford the son of Isaac and Edith Rumery Hussey. He attended Biddeford schools. He served in the US Army Cavalry from 1963 until 1965.Carl worked as a mason tender, then for Co Hen Egg in Dayton and then as a caretaker for Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and doing archery. Carl loved spending time with his grandchildren teaching then to hunt and fish and they referred to him as “Bunky”.Survivors include his wife of 54 years Violette Dechambault Hussey of Biddeford; a daughter Crystal Lynn Judge of Lyman and husband Stephen; four brothers Philip Hussey of Biddeford and wife Linda, Richard Hussey of Lyman, Roy Hussey and wife Lorraine of Biddeford and Kenneth Hussey and wife Sandra of Biddeford, three sisters Laura Randall of Kennebunk, Lois Stillings of Berwick, Mary Ann Anderson of Old Orchard Beach; and four grandchildren Isaac, Jacob, Lucas and Caleb.The family would like to thank Dr. Alan Potyk and Dr. Scott Morin for their fine care of Carl in his final days.A memorial service will be announced in the spring at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery 83 Stanley Road, Springvale. Dennett, Craig & Pater Funeral home and Cremation 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice of Southern Maine390 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074﻿

