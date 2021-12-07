YORK – Joseph Scott Fogg, 51, of Quail Court, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 after a brief illness at Maine Medical Center. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife Shari; son Trey, stepsons Matt and Dylan; mother Linda, stepmother Dineas; brother Frank and his wife Karen, sister Julie and her husband Thompson Higgins; niece Sydney, nephews Jake, Sam, Ryan and Finley; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Gordon Fogg.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine.

Memorial Gathering on Friday, Dec. 10 from 12-3 p.m. at Clay Hill Farm Restaurant, Cape Neddick, Maine.

Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.

