HARRISON – Marion Z. Dover of Harrison and Auburn, passed away in Derry, N.H., on Nov. 29, 2021. A native of Pennsylvania, she was born on Aug.31, 1936. She graduated from Ford City, Pa., high school in 1955. Following graduation, she earned her diploma in nursing from McKeesport Hospital and later her BS in nursing from the University of New Hampshire, plus an MBA from Husson University. ﻿Commencing in 1960 Marion had a long and distinguished career including hospital executive positions in New Hampshire and Maine. She was especially proud of her contributions to emergency nursing, a commitment that included being among the founders and subsequently National President 1975-76 of the Emergency Nurses Association. She made important contributions to the construction of a new 100 bed hospital in Berlin, NH, the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, where she served as vice president of clinical services. Other honors included past president of the New Hampshire Director of Nursing Association and of the Organization of Maine Nurse Executives. Later in her career she held long term care executive positions in South Paris and Lewiston, ME. Prior to retirement in 2009, Marion served as a health services consultant for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.﻿A lifelong lover of animals that included Zip, Cinnamon, Pookie and other special feline friends, she was a very strong advocate and generous supporter of animal welfare. ﻿Marion especially valued her church, the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Bridgton. ﻿Marion is survived by her partner, Richard Hooper of Auburn, her daughter, Cheryl Remsburg of Litchfield, N.H., brother, Monte Zermane of Ford City, Pa., sister Anna Marie Bowser of Kittanning, Pa., step sons Jeff Dover of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Mark Dover of Prairie Village, Kansas, George Kent Dover Jr. of Sanbornton, N.H. Also, Dover grandchildren, Aaron, Tyler, Julie, Sam, John, Mathew and Chris. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Bert and Sara Zermane, and by two brothers, David and Albert Zermane.﻿A celebration of Marion’s life will be on Saturday, January 15, at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 33 S. High St. The family will be gathering in the sanctuary, but due to Covid restrictions others are invited to attend via LIVE streaming to be found on the church web-site beginning at 12:50 p.m. Instructions for remote access are as follows: bridgtonucc.org; click “WORSHIP” at top of page; scroll down to Online Worship on Facebook LIVE; click gold box to the right – Sunday Worship on Facebook LIVE; go to Videos and click LIVE red box.﻿Donations in Marion’s memory may be made to a local animal shelter or to the charity of your choice.

