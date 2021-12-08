A fire in a three-story Portland apartment building was quickly brought under control on Wednesday afternoon.

Portland firefighters responded to the fire at 133 Grant St. around 5 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke coming from a kitchen, according to a dispatcher for the Portland Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control by 5:15 p.m., the dispatcher said.

No other details were available.

