The Gorham Town Council Tuesday delayed its endorsement of the Maine Turnpike Authority’s plan to link the Rines bypass to the Maine Mall area, pending a request from Scarborough for changes.

Scarborough is seeking assurances that the turnpike authority would obtain property needed for the project as amicably as possible and that it will minimize impacts to wetlands, essential habitat and the Red Brook watershed in that town.

It also wants the turnpike authority to create an advisory committee to assist with the location, design and development of the connector. The committee would advise on commuter parking, sustainability and other issues.

Scarborough Town Manager Thomas Hall said Wednesday that the turnpike authority has confirmed to him that they will include his additions in the memorandum of understanding with the towns.

“I trust these changes will be acceptable to the other signatory communities,” Hall wrote in an email to the American Journal.

The turnpike authority is seeking endorsements from Gorham, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook for the project.

The Gorham council voted 6-0 with Councilor Benjamin Hartwell absent to delay their endorsement until they see the agreement with the revisions Scarborough has requested.

“I’m glad they took the first swing at that,” Gorham Town Council Vice Chairperson James Hager said.

The council will take up the issue again at its Jan. 18 meeting.

Gorham Town Manager Manager Ephrem Paraschak in an email to the American Journal Wednesday described Scarborough’s requests as “minor logistical changes and not significant concerns with the document or project.”

Peter Mills, executive director of the turnpike authority, said Wednesday he wants a revamped agreement reviewed by the four communities before any one passes it.

“We’re not in any big hurry,” Mills said.

The toll road connector would be aimed at easing heavy commuter traffic on state and local roads. It would link the Bernard P. Rines Bypass in Gorham with the turnpike’s interchange at Exit 45 in South Portland.

The six-mile road, projected to cost $220 million, would have an interchange on County Road (Route 22) in Scarborough and would also impact properties on Running Hill Road.

Mills is scheduled to meet with Westbrook city councilors and Mayor Michael Foley Dec. 20.

“We feel should the connector be established, it will result in reduced traffic congestion on all pass-through routes of Westbrook,” Foley said. “Most traffic going to communities west of Westbrook could possibly use this new route to save time.

“Primarily, we anticipate seeing most traffic reduced on Main Street and William Clarke Drive heading to Gorham,” he said.

The turnpike authority could seek permits for the project in 2022.

