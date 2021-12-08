Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Wed. 12/15 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 12/15 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee 4 Sheridan Road
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 12/13 6:30 p.m. Town Council/Finance Committee CIP Workshop
Tues. 12/14 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 12/15 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 12/15 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee
Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Appointment Committee
Wed. 12/15 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 12/16 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 12/16 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Live/Zoom
Thur. 12/16 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 12/13 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Site Visit
Mon. 12/13 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Mon. 12/13 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee
Tues. 12/14 5 p.m. Climate Resiliency Task Force
Tues. 12/14 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee Public Hearing
Wed. 12/15 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 12/15 5 p.m. Board of Appeals Meeting/Public Hearing Town Office
Wed. 12/15 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 12/16 6 p.m. Select Board
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 12/13 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee Conference Room
Tues. 12/14 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
