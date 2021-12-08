Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Wed. 12/15 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall

Wed. 12/15 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee 4 Sheridan Road

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 12/13 6:30 p.m. Town Council/Finance Committee CIP Workshop

Tues. 12/14 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 12/15 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 12/15 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee

Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Appointment Committee

Wed. 12/15 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 12/16 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 12/16 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Live/Zoom

Thur. 12/16 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 12/13 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Site Visit

Mon. 12/13 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee

Mon. 12/13 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee

Tues. 12/14 5 p.m. Climate Resiliency Task Force

Tues. 12/14 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee Public Hearing

Wed. 12/15 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 12/15 5 p.m. Board of Appeals Meeting/Public Hearing Town Office

Wed. 12/15 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 12/16 6 p.m. Select Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 12/13 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee Conference Room

Tues. 12/14 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: