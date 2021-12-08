Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Wed.  12/15  11 a.m.  Community Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  12/15  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  4 Sheridan Road

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  12/13  6:30 p.m.  Town Council/Finance Committee CIP Workshop

Tues.  12/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  12/15  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  12/15  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee

Wed.  12/15  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee

Wed.  12/15  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  12/16  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  12/16  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee  Live/Zoom

Thur.  12/16  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  12/13  8 a.m.  Board of Appeals  Site Visit

Mon.  12/13  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Mon.  12/13  5 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Tues.  12/14  5 p.m.  Climate Resiliency Task Force

Tues.  12/14  6 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee Public Hearing

Wed.  12/15  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  12/15  5 p.m.  Board of Appeals Meeting/Public Hearing  Town Office

Wed.  12/15  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  12/16  6 p.m.  Select Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  12/13  4 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee  Conference Room

Tues.  12/14  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

