Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  12/13  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  12/14  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  12/14  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee

Wed.  12/15  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Thur.  12/16  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Thur.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Library Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  12/13  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  12/13  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Mon.  12/13  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  12/14  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee

Tues.  12/14  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission

Wed.  12/15  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  12/16  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  12/13  6 p.m.  Board of Education  High School

Tues.  12/14  3:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues.  12/14  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  12/15  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  12/15  6 p.m.  Housing Public Forum

Wed.  12/15  6:30 p.m.  Waste Reduction Committee

Thur.  12/16  11:30 a.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Thur.  12/16  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Thur.  12/16  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

