BRUNSWICK – Jean Marie Coffin Croudis, 75, of Pownal, went home to be with her loving Lord and Savior on Nov. 30 2021.

Born on Oct. 28, 1946 in Brunswick, she was the daughter of Gordon and Dorothy (Libby) Coffin.

Jean was predeceased by both of her parents; and her dear aunt, June “Auntie” Rodriguez.

Jean is survived by her husband and absolute love of her life, Garry Croudis; her three children, son, James Hanna and his significant other Mary Taylor and her children Sadie and Aiden Todd of Pownal; her daughter, Tammy Champagne and her husband Chris of Durham; Robert Hanna and his wife Tracy of Pownal; her sister, June Chambers and husband Tim Chambers of Freeport, two brothers, John Coffin and his wife Robin of Freeport, David Coffin and his wife Connie of Pownal; three grandsons, Sawyer, Alex, and Jacob Hanna; four nieces, Kimberly Jones, Stacy Coffin, Kelly Powers and Jean Stearns and four nephews, David Coffin, Thomas Coffin, David Osgood, and Scott Osgood.

Raised in Freeport where she lived and worked most of her life, Jean attended Freeport schools and graduated from Freeport High School in 1965. She was a member of the high school band beginning in middle school where she played the saxophone and was a cheerleader on the varsity squad. A lover of all music, Jean was a fabulous dancer and had a beautiful singing voice.

After graduating from high school, Jean worked at L.L.Bean and for a local lawyer in Portland before beginning her lifelong career of loving and caring for the elderly. Her first job was at the Freeport Convalescent Center on Old County Road in Freeport where she was a CNA and earned her Medication Technician Certification while working the night shift. She then went to Freeport Nursing Home on East Street where she spent the next 32 years. She had a tremendous work ethic, was a fierce advocate and treated each resident as if they were her own family members.

She was highly respected by all her peers, especially the physicians whom she had a great rapport with. Many family members were so impressed by the care she provided to their loved ones that she was urged to care for them in our family home, which she did for many years. She rarely missed a day of work in 32 years as she truly loved what she did.

Jean worked tirelessly, sometimes three jobs to make sure that her children always had everything they needed. Never complaining and always with a smile. A woman of many talents, Jean was a gifted cook and baker and loved making her family and friends their favorite meals and treats. She loved crocheting, puzzles, books, crafting, sewing, and making baskets for friends.

Over the years Jean was an active member in the community volunteering for the FCS Christmas project in the ’80s, she was a member of the Freeport Lioness Club for over 10 years and most recently a member of the Freeport Elders Association where she served on the board and met the love of her life Garry Croudis.

Jean always said that her children were her greatest gifts, but she really started living when she met Garry. A true gentleman and extremely devoted, he showered her with endless love, kindness, and friendship. Everyday there was an adventure to be had, whether it was playing cards at Alice’s, shopping, going out to eat, playing cribbage, helping other elders, or going out for ice cream. She enjoyed every single minute she spent with him.

On May 29, 2017, Jean and Garry found Jesus Christ and the following week, on June 4, Jean was baptized by her Pastor and friend, Brooks Suttle. She was very committed to her faith and loved everyone in the church community. It brought her much comfort knowing that she had been saved and had accepted Christ. On Nov. 9, 2021 she and Garry were married in Yarmouth in the presence of Garry’s sister, Mary Towle and Genanne Brandon.

Jean had an incredibly generous heart with a magnetic smile and personality that could light up any room she walked into. She was the most kindhearted, selfless, loving soul whose sole purpose in life was to think of others and make them happy. Whether it be a lending ear, a shoulder to cry on, giving advice, providing meals or a warm place to sleep. There really aren’t enough words to say how many lives she touched over the years and how loved she was.

The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to Dr.Benton and all of the amazing people at the New England Cancer Specialists in Topsham, for their kind compassionate care over the last 10 years. Jean adored each and every member of the team and looked forward to her monthly visits.

The family would also like to thank all of the staff from the Midcoast Hospital ICU in Brunswick for the exceptional care they provided her in the last two weeks of her life.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday Dec. 10 and a celebration of life on Saturday Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. both at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane Yarmouth, ME 04096. Masks will be required at both services.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.linquistfuneralhome.com

A reception and burial will be held later in the Spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jean’s honor to the

Freeport Elders Association,

53 Depot St.

Freeport, ME 04032

or to the

Dean Snell Cancer Foundation,

P.O. Box 104

Brunswick, ME 04011

