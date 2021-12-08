NAPLES – Clinton “Bruce” Plummer, 64, of Naples, peacefully passed away on Nov. 30, 2021, after a long, determined battle with cancer. Bruce was a third-generation fire chief of Naples, Maine, having served for ten years. Bruce devoted 46 years to the family business, P&K Sand and Gravel, Inc., in Naples and served as president from 2006-2021.

Bruce had many passions consisting of building and creating with wood. He was an excellent carpenter. He also enjoyed fly-fishing, golfing, snowmobiling, and escaping to camp.

Bruce greatly respected all of the employees at P&K. He would always say that the employees are the major reason for P&K’s success and excellent reputation in all surrounding communities. Bruce had an amazing, intelligent, common-sense approach to life. He will be missed by many.

Bruce leaves behind his wife Karen; his mother Peg O’Connell, his father, Clint and stepmother, Lois; his blended family of children, Daniel Plummer and his wife Stephanie and Matthew Plummer and his wife Erin, Jessica Nelson and her husband Travis, and Jennifer Leasure; nine grandchildren, Rebekah, Elizabeth, Bronson, Matthew Jr, Shane, Madelyn, Benjamin, Nicholas, and Brandon; his sister Colleen Foster and her husband Kit; stepsisters, Karen, Lee, Gretchen, Trina, and Stefanie, stepbrothers Kevin, Cliff and Eric; his sister-in-law, Sarah Plummer Howe and her husband Scott; a niece, Erin Plummer and two nephews, Cory Mitchell and his wife Kate, and Cody Plummer; friends Geoffrey Whiteley and James Labrecque.

Bruce was predeceased by a son Nicholas; brothers Kevin and Jeff; a nephew Joshua; his stepfather Chuck; his golf buddies Harry, Jimmy, and George.

Much thanks and gratitude to Dr. Tchekmedyian and his team at Maine Health Cancer Care, Maine Medical Center doctors and nurses, and Hospice of Southern Maine.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours for Bruce from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. A private family committal service take place at the Edes Falls Cemetery in Naples. Condolences, kind words and “Bruce stories” may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Donations may be made in memory of Bruce to:

Maine Medical Center

Development Department

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102 or

at http://www.mmc.org/giving

Please specify in memory of Bruce Plummer

