WESTON, Mass. – Rev. Robert F. Regan SJ of Weston, Mass. on Dec. 2, 2021.

Beloved son of the late Francis A. and Mary (Harrington) Regan, brother of the late Paul and Richard Regan.

Father is survived by his brother, Francis Regan; several nieces and nephews; as well as his many Jesuit brothers.

Reposing at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, Mass. Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. – PRIVATE. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Campion Center. Out of an abundance of caution, and with lingering concerns over the coronavirus, the Funeral Mass for Fr. Regan at Campion Center will be private except for Jesuits, Fr. Regan’s family, and some invited close friends. All in attendance will need to be fully vaccinated and masked throughout the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Jesuit Community, Campion Center,

319 Concord Rd.,

Weston, MA. 02493

to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits.

