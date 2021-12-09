GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer.

“Cobby’s going to be out for a while,” Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “He had a pretty significant injury.”

The NFC North-leading Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday night.

Cobb had emerged as a reliable playmaker in his second stint with Green Bay after the Packers reacquired him at the suggestion of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers sent a draft pick to the Houston Texans for Cobb at the start of training camp.

Cobb, 31, has caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns. That’s Cobb’s highest single-season total for touchdown receptions since having six for Green Bay in 2015.

COWBOYS: Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t waste any time making his presence felt on his first day back with the team after a 10-day absence because of a positive COVID-19 test.

At the end of a long answer about the Dallas offense going into Sunday’s visit to Washington, McCarthy lit up social media by saying the Cowboys would win the game.

“We’re comfortable with who we are and where we are,” McCarthy said. “I’m excited about what’s in front of us. We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that.”

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was happy to hear such strong words from his coach.

“It doesn’t put us in a bad spot,” Prescott said. “I don’t think he said anything different than everyone in this building’s thoughts. Now we got to make sure we’re accountable for our words.”

BROWNS: Cleveland could be missing two more key players for Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns placed starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve-COVID-19 list, making it unlikely they’ll be able to play.

Earlier this week, the Browns put tight end David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, on the COVID-19 list.

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Lavonte David, Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater are among the players nominated for the NFL’s sportsmanship award.

Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney.

