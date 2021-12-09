AUGUSTA — Almost 60,000 people have signed up for coverage via Maine’s new health insurance marketplace, state officials said Thursday.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said the residents have selected health coverage plans for 2022 through the CoverME.gov website. The signups happened during the first month of open enrollment on the website.
The signups represents an increase from last year. A little less than 60,000 people selected plans during the 2021 open enrollment period. Maine was still using the federal HealthCare.gov platform at that time.
Maine residents have until Dec. 15 to enroll in a plan that takes effect on Jan. 1 or Jan. 15 to enroll in a plan that starts on Feb. 1.
