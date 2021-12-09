ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Joan has left her mark here and has peacefully made her way to be with God.

In her early years, Joan played basketball and clarinet in South Portland. She quickly earned a significant first chair placement in the Portland Symphony Orchestra and continued teaching woodwinds and piano. She taught Bridge lessons at the local YWCA for years and became the first female Bridge tournament Director in Maine.

Her love of music and the arts stayed with her throughout her life as she became a renowned Maine artist and created and directed the Allegro Bell Ringers in St. Augustine, Fla. During her four decades of art work, Jo judged many art shows and earned numerous awards including the Mahoosuc Artist of the Year in 2013. Jo opened her home to locals and skiers as she ran her businesses: Baker’s Bed and Breakfast and Baker’s Art Gallery and Frame Center with her terrific husband, Romeo. Jo picked up skiing later as a family sport, and eventually became a children’s ski instructor at Sunday River. Her golden years were spent in St. Augustine, Fla. with Julie and Frank.

Jo’s kind heart and true Faith in God carried her through many tough times. Her beautiful smile and twinkly blue eyes won the heart of so many people.

Joan is survived by her daughter Julie (and husband Frank), daughter Nancy Martin, son Gary Stevens; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at Jo’s request. Just a happy memory or two, and a toast to her life!

Guest Book