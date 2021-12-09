GLENVILLE, N.Y. – Larry Morrison of Glenville, N.Y. passed away at the age of 80 at Ellis Hospital on Dec. 5, 2021 from Amyloidosis.

He was born on July 20, 1941 to the late Bert and Vera (Morang) Morrison in Portland. He graduated from Deering High School in 1959.

Larry then entered the work study apprentice program at General Electric in Somersworth, N.H. enabling him to graduate from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1965. He then joined the G.E. Manufacturing Management Program that took him to Johnson City, N.Y. and Philadelphia, completing this program in 1967. Larry then secured a position at G.E. Gas Turbine in 1968. At this time he was able to attend classes in the evening to receive his master’s degree from Union College in Industrial Administration in 1972. His last position at G.E. was to sell spare parts for gas turbines which had him travel to the different facilities twice a year all over the world where there were G.E. gas turbines. He retired from G.E. in 1996 with 35 years service.

Larry married Evelyn Grace Ryder “Cookie”, his love and best friend, on June 30, 1962. In later years, Larry and Cookie loved traveling to foreign lands, their favorite spot was a little town high in the mountains of Switzerland, Kandersteg, where they could hike the many trails. This couple, in younger years, enjoyed square dancing and all throughout their life together enjoyed their bridge group.

They spent every summer at their camp in Bridgton where Larry would often be seen sitting on the pier with a book in his hand for his hobby was definitely reading. He was also a runner, competing in many races both in New York and also Maine (favorite race “4 on the Fourth “ in Bridgton). He also exercised several times a week at the Union College gym.

Larry donated Apheresis (platelets) twice a month for 30 years, driving to the Red Cross facility in Albany, N.Y. or the facility in Portland in the summer. He, also, drove “Meals on Wheels” one day a week in Maine for 20 years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Cookie; their son, Earl, of Palm Springs, Calif., and their daughter, Hope Sanderson (Carlos) of Beaufort, N.C. He also leaves two sisters, Brenda Pattison (Samuel) of Harpswell and Karen Curry (Michael) of The Villages, Fla.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Ballston Lake Baptist Church, calling hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. There will be a graveside service on June 4 in Bridgton. The family requests that masks be worn.

Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s name to

Ballston Lake Baptist Church,

1 Edward St.

Ballston Lake, NY 12019,

Schenectady City Mission,

425 Hamilton St.,

Schenectady, NY 12305 or

Pleasant Mountain Presbyterian Church,

North High Street,

Bridgton, ME 04009

Guest Book