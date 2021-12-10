INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 22 points and 10 rebounds Friday night to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Dallas Mavericks 106-93.

Indiana won its third straight game for the first time this season — this one coming without Coach Rick Carlisle, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce replaced Carlisle on the bench.

Luka Doncic fell just short of his 39th career triple-double with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Dallas. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 as the Mavericks lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Pacers led most of the final three quarters, but Dallas used a 13-4 to jump out to an 80-75 lead late in the third quarter. Indiana answered with the final seven points of the third and the first five of the fourth to make it 87-80.

NETS 113, HAWKS 105: Kevin Durant scored 31 points, including a go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, and Brooklyn proved to be resilient once again, winning in Atlanta.

The Nets, protecting their slim lead over Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference, improved to 8-0 following losses this season. Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 15 points, were rested in Wednesday night’s 114-104 loss at Houston.

James Harden had 20 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn, which is 2-0 against Atlanta this season.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 31 points. John Collins had 20 and Kevin Huerter added 19.

KINGS 124, HORNETS 123: Sacramento’s three-game winning streak ended after a frantic ending when De’Aaron Fox missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give host Charlotte.

Charlotte rookie James Bouknight, the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, poured in a career-high 24 points on six 3-pointers, Miles Bridges added 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Kelly Oubre had 22 points. The Hornets have seven players out due to illness and NBA health and safety protocols.

Fox had 31 points to lead the Kings, but his two missed free throws proved critical. With the game tied with 20.2 seconds left, the Hornets were looking for one shot with the shot clock turned off.

RAPTORS 90, KNICKS 87: Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, Fred VanVleet had 17 points and 11 assists, and Raptors won its 10th straight home meeting against New York, in Toronto.

Scottie Barnes had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Pascal Siakam had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who let a 20-point first quarter lead slip away but held on to win their third in four games.

The Knicks’ Obi Toppin scored a career-high 19 points and added 10 rebounds, Julius Randle had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and RJ Barrett scored 19 points. New York lost for the sixth time in their past eight.

NOTES

WIZARDS: The NBA fined Washington forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan and Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.

Kuzma’s incident took place in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 119-116 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Kuzma hit a 3 with 0.6 seconds left in overtime to lift the Wizards to the victory and hand the Pistons their 10th straight loss.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »