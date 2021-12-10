Wilbur Sayward Carter 1937 – 2021 FREEPORT – Wilbur Sayward Carter, 84, passed away at Midcoast Hospital Nov. 22, 2021. He was born in Harrington, Maine on May 15, 1937 to Dewey and Isabel (Rogers) Carter. The family moved to Freeport in 1941, where he attended schools and resided for the rest of his life. Wilbur married Reta Mae Bailey on April 20, 1957, and together they raised five children. He worked at too many places to list, sometimes three jobs at a time to support his family. Among them were Freemoc and Eastland Shoe shops in Freeport, as a plumber with his cousin Granville Carter, a number of Freeport gas stations, the Brunswick Drive-In and doing maintenance at the Freeport Laundromat . He also worked at Maine Department of Transportation, retiring in 1998 after 31 years. A lifelong mechanic, Wilbur raised his kids in the garage where they handed him the right tool and were instilled with common sense skills that can’t be learned in school. He enjoyed hunting and also catching a quick nap in the woods. After his retirement Wilbur started woodworking, creating old-fashioned cars, trucks and trains for his grandchildren and friends’ children. He enjoyed telling stories, spending time with his many friends but especially loved making memories with his family. When his kids were young the family spent time at camp in Rangeley and during his later years he and Reta went on many road trips, both in and out of Maine, visiting relatives along the way. Wilbur played harmonica from a young age; he could silence a room with the first note. He often entertained his children by yodeling. Wilbur is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Reta; and five children. Kenneth (Shelley) of Spring Hill, Fla., Gregory (Nicole) of Peru, Maine, Roberta Lynn of Brunswick, Pamela (Nikki) of Durham and Karen of Topsham. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother Charles and sisters Lottie and Dolores. Services will be announced at a later date.

