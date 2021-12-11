EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Quarterback Tai Lavatai ran for two touchdowns and Navy’s defense limited Army to 57 second-half yards and a season-low 232 overall in a 17-13 victory Saturday in a game played at the Meadowlands to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Navy (4-8) played a complete game, outgaining Army (8-4) on the ground and overall, controlling the clock and converting three big plays, two on fourth down, that led to all its points.

The Navy defense made the big play at the end, stopping Army quarterback Christian Anderson a yard short at the Navy 46 on fourth down with 91 seconds left.

Bijan Nichols added a 43-yard field goal for Navy, which struggled against a schedule that featured 11 bowl-bound teams. Navy ends the season with a rivalry win, while Army will face Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Anderson scored on a 56-yard run on Army’s fourth play from scrimmage and Cole Talley added field goals of 31 and 32 yards, all in the first half. The Black Knights generated little after that in seeing their four-game winning streak snapped and losing to Navy for only the second time in six games.

Army led 13-7 at the half with each team scoring touchdowns on the opening possessions.

Anderson opened the scoring with a 56-yard run on the fourth play from scrimmage. Lavatai capped an 11-play, 83-yard response by the Midshipmen, scoring on an 8-yard run on which fullback James Harris helped carry him the final 3 yards.

Navy took over in the second half, taking the kickoff and going 74 yards in 10 plays with Lavatai scoring from 2-yards out. The drive featured a 26-yard run by Chance Warren on fourth-and-4that got the ball to the 2.

The late field goal by Nichols was set up by a fake punt on fourth-and-1 from the Navy 34. Linebacker and leading tackler Diego Fagot took a direct snap, avoided a tackle and gained 4 yards. It was his first career carry.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) UCONN 71, UCLA 61: The Huskies (6-2) struggled again without star Paige Bueckers but managed to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 1993, holding off the Bruins (5-3) in Newark, New Jersey.

Dorka Juhasz shot 5 of 5 for 16 points with 16 rebounds, and Evina Westbrook added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Huskies.

UCLA trailed 65-51 with 1:20 left before scoring 10 straight points, closing within four with 37 seconds to go. The Huskies pulled away after that.

(11) TEXAS 83, IDAHO 43: DeYona Gaston led a balanced attack with 19 points, Latasha Lattimore had a double-double and the Longhorns (7-1) coasted to a win over the Vandals (1-7) in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns closed the first quarter with a 15-3 run for a 26-16 lead and closed the second quarter with 11 straight to make it 48-26 at the half.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(8) KANSAS 102, MISSOURI 65: Ochai Agbaji scored 21 points, Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris had 13 apiece, and the Jayhawks (8-1) roared to a victory over the Tigers (5-5) in the first meeting of the longtime Big 12 rivals as nonconference foes, in Lawrence, Kansas.

David McCormack added 11 points and Remy Martin 10 for the Jayhawks, who have won eight of the past nine games in a series that began in 1907 but hadn’t been played since the Tigers departed the Big 12 after the 2012 season.

(11) ARIZONA 82, ILLINOIS 76: Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points to power the Wildcats (9-0) over the Illini (7-3) in Champaign, Illinois.

Trailing the Illini by one with 2:22 to play, Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis capitalized on an offensive rebound by putting in a layup. On the next possession, Christian Koloko forced an Illinois turnover, and Mathurin scored an easy layup to make it 79-76 with 1:55 to go.

OKLAHOMA 88, (12) ARKANSAS 66: Elijah Harkless scored 21 points and the Sooners (8-2) handed No. 12 Arkansas (9-1) its first loss of the season, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Playing at a neutral site less than two hours from both schools, Oklahoma rushed to a 13-0 lead in the first 4:37, helped by two 3-pointers and a drive by Harkless.

(13) TENNESSEE 76, UNC GREENSBORO 36: Josiah-Jordan James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield each scored 12 points to lead the Volunteers (7-2) to a victory over the Spartans (7-3) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

James made his first start since suffering an injury to a finger on his left hand in the third game of the season.

(15) UCONN 74, ST. BONAVENTURE 64: R.J. Cole scored 15 points and the Huskies (8-1) surged midway through the second half to beat the Bonnies (8-2) in Newark, New Jersey.

Akok Akok added 12 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for UConn.

(18) AUBURN 99, NEBRASKA 68: Playing without their suspended coach, Bruce Pearl, the Tigers (8-1) made 16 steals and routed the Cornhuskers (5-6) in Atlanta.

Pearl began his two-game suspension imposed by the NCAA on Friday. Auburn was placed on probation for four years for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person. Pearl was penalized for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance.

Assistant coach Wes Flanigan served as acting coach.

(19) MICHIGAN STATE 80, PENN STATE 64: Gabe Brown scored 15 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Spartans (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) to a win over the Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-2) in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Spartans, who have won four straight games, are off to their best start since the 2017-18 season, when they started 14-2.

(21) OHIO STATE 73, (22) WISCONSIN 55: E.J. Liddell scored 28 points and the Buckeyes (8-2) shot 50% to defeat the Badgers (8-2) in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes outscored the Badgers by 13 points in the second half, running away with the game after leading by five points at halftime.

Zed Key finished with 11 points and Meechie Johnson Jr. scored eight, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second half. Kyle Young hauled in a career-high 14 rebounds.

CREIGHTON 83, (24) BYU 71: Ryan Hawkins scored 19 of his season-high 25 points in the first half and the Bluejays (9-2) beat the Cougars (8-2) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Creighton built its lead to as many as 20 before the break, helped by Hawkins’ four 3-pointers.

Hawkins finished 10 for 18 from the field, including 4 for 8 on 3s, and had eight rebounds for the Bluejays.

