GRAY — Michael Ryan Jr. scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Gray-New Gloucester boys basketball team hold off Freeport for a 67-62 win over Saturday.
Jay Hawkes led the Patriots (1-0) with 19 points, including six in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons (0-1) got 15 points from Colby Arsenault, 13 from Nate Abbott and 10 from Blaine Cockburn.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 49, FREEPORT 42: Ali Portas finished with 15 points and the Patriots outscored the Falcons 9-2 in overtime to grab a season-opening win in Freeport.
Amber Fortin’s four consecutive free throws sealed the win for the Patriots (1-0). She finished with 13 points. Izzy Morelli added 10.
Sydney Gelhar paced Freeport (0-1) with nine points. Maddie Cormier and Isabelle Orlando each had eight.
