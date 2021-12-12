NEW GLOUCESTER – Alfred “Big Al” M. Berquist, of New Gloucester, passed away Dec. 9, 2021. Al loved being outdoors in nature, hiking, canoeing white water, fishing on Assateague Island and hunting. He enjoyed a good cigar with friends out in his yard. There may have been some very competitive croquet and horseshoe contests over the years.Especially important to Al was time with his stepdaughters and sons-in-law, phone calls and zooms with his sons and with his friend, Leon in Maryland, his work at Gray True Value and the meaningful friendship he had with owners Rod and Jill Pooler, his many target practice trips with his friend, Jim Carter, and time with his neighbors Jim and Nicky who were always there for him.Al laughed often, told a great story, and enjoyed life thoroughly. He was always willing to help friends and family, refinishing basements and building decks and barns for many of us.Abraham Lincoln wrote, “In the end, it is not the years in your life that count. It is the life in your years.” Al will be missed, but never forgotten. He filled his and our years with love, laughter and fun.Al survived his wife and best friend, Nancy Brandt.He predeceases his stepdaughters Kimberly and Cheryl Brandt and their husbands Ken Faut and John Aromando, his three sons, Stephen,Timothy and Benjamin Berquist and their wives Mary, Andrea and Liz; and seven grandchildren, Brooke and Brett, Chase, Ben and Sam, and Bailey and Gracie.

