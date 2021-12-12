FALMOUTH – Priscilla Elizabeth Connard, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at her residence in Falmouth.

Born in Portland on June 3, 1947, Priscilla was the daughter of James E. and Mildred Foge Taggart.

Priscilla is survived by her husband of 50 years, George Baer Connard Jr. of Falmouth; her two children, Gretchen B. Connard of Hackensack, N.J.; and G. Baer Connard III, his wife Julie and their children Charlie and Elyse, of Woburn, Mass. Priscilla is also survived by her two brothers, Walter Taggart and his wife Pat of Bath and Daniel Taggart and his wife Kathie of Pittston.

Priscilla worked at NBC in Boston after graduating from Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. Priscilla returned to Bath to work at the family business, Westgate Flower Shoppe. Her career as a floral designer continued for 30 years in Ithaca, N.Y., Nantucket, Mass. and at Vose-Smith Florist in Portland.

Priscilla’s artistry was not limited to floral design. As an accomplished pianist and organist, Priscilla was a member of the Hammond Organ Society. As a watercolorist, Priscilla enjoyed painting and exhibiting her work at Prouts Neck and other art exhibits.

Priscilla was also a member of the Junior League of Portland and a member of the Episcopal Church of St. Mary in Falmouth. She enjoyed spending time with her family, including her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Jan. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of Saint Mary, 43 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Alzheimer’s Association

of Maine,

383 U.S. Route One,

Suite 2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

alz.org or to

Northern Light Hospice,

50 Foden Rd.,

South Portland, ME 04104.

