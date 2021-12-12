BRUNSWICK – Marilyn was best known as a mother, a friend, and a social worker/therapist who dedicated 40-plus years to serving the Greater Portland community.

She passed away unexpectedly following a series of health issues, a few years after retiring from private practice in Cumberland. She was forever dedicated to her clients, her family, and anyone who needed help. Her passion was to give to others, to make important days memorable, and to help people feel loved and cared for.

Services will be at the Cumberland Congregational Church on Saturday Dec. 18 at 1 p.m., and all are encouraged to attend and share memories. For more info on Marilyn’s life and passing, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/marilyn-norton/ or contact her family at [email protected].

Guest Book