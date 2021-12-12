BUXTON – Patricia June Libby, 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. She was born in Westbrook on June 25, 1933, to Kenneth and Ellen Pride.

Patty attended Westbrook schools and worked at Fairchild and S.D. Warren. In 1953 she married the love of her life, Ernie Libby, to whom she was married for 58 years. She devoted her life to caring for her children, Kim, Mike and Pam. Spending time with them and their families was her greatest joy.

Patty was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Westbrook and was a member of the Westbrook Women’s Club. In her later years, she became a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Windham.

Throughout her life, Patty helped people whenever she could, and extended her kindness to everyone she met. She would often say that ‘one is blessed so they can bless others’ which was exactly what she did as often as she was able.

Patty is survived by her children Kimberly Sanborn and her husband, Rick, Mike Libby and his wife, Dene, and Pam Smith and her husband, Perry; as well as four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass for Christian Burial will be held, 10 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook will follow the church service.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the

Maine Children’s Home Christmas Program,

93 Silver St.,

Waterville, ME, 04901 or to

Our Lady of Perpetual Help,

919 Roosevelt Trail,

Windham, ME 04062.

