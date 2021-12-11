STANDISH – Mary Catherine Graffam Murchie, 82, died from lung cancer on Dec. 3, 2021 at home, cared for by her family and the gracious and compassionate folks from Hospice of Southern Maine. She was born in Portland on July 1, 1939, the oldest child of Milton and Marion (Maxfield) Conner.

Mary grew up in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1957. In February of 1958 she married Reginald Graffam. Together they raised their three children in Steep Falls.

Mary spent most of her working years as a secretary, employed in various schools in SAD #6. Upon her retirement she cared for children in her home. This role brought her great joy as she fussed and fretted over every little detail.

In March of 1994 she married Warren Murchie. Together they enjoyed dining out, home projects, and time with family, near and far. When Warren’s health declined, she became his caregiver. Determined to keep him at home, which was his final wish, she cared for him tirelessly until his passing.

Mary enjoyed cooking and baking. Macaroni and cheese was a favorite of her grandchildren, and she even made it for her granddaughter’s wedding. During the holidays she would make enough apple pies for everyone. Nobody made peanut butter fudge or buckeyes quite like Nan. There was always a cake or a pie and a card for you on your birthday. She loved to have visitors and always had snacks tucked away and a drawer in the fridge full of special drinks. You may as well just give in and have some as she was relentless in her insistence.

She also enjoyed decorating her home with all kinds of whimsical creations. She loved photos and family pictures adorned all walls.

2010 was a banner year for “Nanny” when her first great-granddaughter, Majdouline Kate was born. It was love at first sight. Many trips to Boston on the Downeaster followed. When Nanny was invited to go to Disney with Elizabeth and Majdouline she spent hours, in preparation, walking up and down her street with a heavy backpack on so that she would be strong enough to carry Majdouline at the theme park.

In 2017 great-granddaughter number two, Telili Yamna, was born. One can only imagine the love she had for her “Little East Boston Ladies”. She was less able to travel at that point but looked forward to FaceTime, visits and beautiful drawings. The ladies fondly remember blueberry picking and eating ice cream with Nanny. Boy did Nanny love ice cream.

Mary is survived by her son, Mark Graffam and his wife Jami-Sue of Limington, her daughter, Susan Kelby and her husband Thomas of Steep Falls, son-in-law, David Robinson of Steep Falls; granddaughter, Elizabeth Tanefis and her husband Karim and their children Majdouline and Telili of East Boston, Mass.; grandsons Samuel and James Robinson of Steep Falls, grandson, Emerson Kelby and his wife Brittney of Oneonta, N.Y.; granddaughter, Jessica Graham and her husband Jonathan and their children Augustus and Penelope of Waterville; grandson, Matthew Hill of Burlington, Vt.; her sister, Suzanne Plympton and her husband Michael of Olympia, Wash., her brother, Arthur and his wife Cynthia of Standish, sister-in-law, Harlene Leland of Cape Elizabeth, brother-in-law, Donald Churchill of Westbrook; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her husband Warren’s family; as well as the Denico family, who were an important part of her life for many years.

Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Warren Murchie; her daughter, Kathryn Robinson; her grandson, Marcus Graffam; her sisters Beverly Churchill and Pearl Johnston and her brother-in-law, Harold Leland.

The family would like to thank Lynn, Betty, Stephanie and Hannah at Hospice of Southern Maine for their compassionate care and guidance. Services will be private.

