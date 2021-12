BALDWIN – Lawrence “Larry” William Kindred, “Papa” (“OOULA”), born on June 26, 1938, passed away on December 9, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18th, at 11 a.m., in the West Buxton Baptist Church, 62 Parker Farm Road in Buxton, Maine.

If unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed online and can be accessed through immediate family.

For a full obituary visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

