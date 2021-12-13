Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 12/21 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 12/16 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Tues. 12/21 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

Wed. 12/22 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Thur. 12/23 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Capitol Improvement Policy Committee

Thur. 12/23 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 12/20 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall

Mon. 12/20 2 p.m. Project Review Board Site Walk

Mon. 12/20 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall

Tues. 12/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Dewitt Room

Wed. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Plan Committee Mallett Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Mon. 12/20 6:45 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth

Tues. 12/21 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 12/16 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

