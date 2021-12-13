Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 12/21 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 12/16 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Tues. 12/21 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Wed. 12/22 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Thur. 12/23 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Capitol Improvement Policy Committee
Thur. 12/23 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 12/20 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall
Mon. 12/20 2 p.m. Project Review Board Site Walk
Mon. 12/20 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
Tues. 12/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Dewitt Room
Wed. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Plan Committee Mallett Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Mon. 12/20 6:45 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth
Tues. 12/21 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 12/16 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
