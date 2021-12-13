Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  12/21  6 p.m.  School Committee  Chebeague Island School

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  12/16  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Tues.  12/21  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Wed.  12/22  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Thur.  12/23  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Thur.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Capitol Improvement Policy Committee

Thur.  12/23  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  12/20  8 a.m.  Board of Appeals  Town Hall

Mon.  12/20  2 p.m.  Project Review Board  Site Walk

Mon.  12/20  6:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

Tues.  12/21  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Dewitt Room

Wed.  12/22  6:30 p.m.  Capital Improvement Plan Committee  Mallett Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Mon.  12/20  6:45 p.m.  Living Well in North Yarmouth

Tues.  12/21  7 p.m.  Select Board  Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  12/16  7 p.m.  Town Council  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

