INDIANAPOLIS — Stephen Curry finished one 3-pointer shy of the NBA career record on Monday night, making five 3-pointers and scoring 26 points to help the Golden State Warriors rally late for a 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Curry is closing in on Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 and is likely to break it Tuesday night on the NBA’s grandest stage – Madison Square Garden.

A near-sellout crowd was less interested in the result of the game than watching history. The crowd roared each time Curry lined up a 3, gasped when he’d drive to the basket and erupt each time he inched closer to the record. For the final 90 seconds, everyone inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse was on their feet.

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 30 points and 11 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough to protect their lead down the stretch.

While Curry finished 5 of 15 from beyond the arc, his final 3 got the Warriors within 100-98 and he tied the score when he drove for a layup with 48.5 seconds left. Kevin Looney’s putback with 13.8 seconds left broke the tie and Indiana then turned it over.

CAVALIERS 105, HEAT 94: Kevin Love made five 3-pointers and scored all 23 of his points in the second half, leading host Cleveland to its fourth straight win.

Love made 6 of 10 field goals, 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, and hit all six of his free throws in his highest scoring game of the season. He also added nine rebounds.

The Cavaliers have four straight double-digit wins and moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 17-12.

P.J. Tucker had a season-high 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Kyle Lowry scored 22 points for the Heat. Miami had its two-game winning streak snapped in the opener of a four-game trip.

RAPTORS 124, KINGS 101: Chris Boucher matched his season high with 17 points, Yuta Watanabe had a season-best 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Toronto used a 70-point first half to rout visiting Sacramento.

Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet had 12 and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 as Toronto made a season-most 53 field goals.

Malachi Flynn scored 14 points, Svi Mykhailiuk had 11 and Justin Champagnie finished with 10 for the Raptors, who wrapped up a 4-3 homestand – their longest of the season.

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points, Buddy Hield added 14 and Marvin Bagley III had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who went 0-3 on an Eastern Conference trip that also included losses at Charlotte and Cleveland.

NOTES

BULLS: The NBA postponed the Chicago Bulls’ next two games with 10 of the team’s players in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Bulls were scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and visit the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. No makeup dates were announced. The Bulls’ next game is now scheduled for Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at home.

The team confirmed that backup forward Alize Johnson became the 10th player to enter the protocols, joining a list that includes stars Zach LaVine and DeMar Derozan. Also on it are Troy Brown Jr., Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson.

That left the Bulls with the eight available players, the league minimum to field a team. That list includes two players on two-way contracts in Devon Dotson and Tyler Cook, another signed to a 10-day contract last week in Alfonzo McKinnie, and rookie Marko Simonovic, who has played most of the season in the G League.

Players in the health and safety protocols must be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous