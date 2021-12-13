Pre-pay, drive-thru fish dinner – Friday, Dec. 17, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, peas, cole slaw and dessert. $12; dinners can be ordered by visiting gorhamknights.org.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 22, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take-out will also be available.

Free Christmas Eve dinner – Friday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Turkey dinner with all the trimmings followed by a short church service at 6 p.m.

Free take-out Christmas dinner – Saturday, Dec. 25, noon-1 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road (Route 22), Buxton. Storm date is Sunday, Dec. 26. Turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, stuffing, cranberry sauce and cookie. Orders must be placed by Saturday, Dec. 18 by calling the church and leaving a message at 929-3011.

