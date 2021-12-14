BUXTON- Edra M. Libby Link Dertinger, 97, passed away peacefully at the Barron Center in Portland on Dec. 10, 2021.She was born in Buxton on Jan. 29, 1924, a daughter of the late Alfred and Helen (Tyler) Libby.Edra is predeceased by her former husband, Charles J. Link; husband, Gordon Dertinger; siblings, George, Robert, Mona, Phil, Avis, Nada; and a grandson, Rodney Link Jr.She is survived by her children, Joan Plummer and her partner Gene Weeks, Roger Link Sr. and his wife Janice, Rodney Link Sr. and his wife Nancy, and Jean Doiron and her husband Lenny; her brother Richard Libby and wife Wendy; 17 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held on Friday Dec. 17 from 1 – 3 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. funeral service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Burial will be in the spring at South Buxton Cemetery.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Buxton – HollisHistorical Society,PO Box 34,Buxton, ME 04093.

