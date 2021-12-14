Alvin “Al” Smith 1945 – 2021 BATH – Alvin “Al” Smith died at his home on Nov. 4, 2021 after enduring 10 years of Alzheimer’s Disease with characteristic patience and good humor. Al was born on July 31, 1945 in Mahopac, N.Y., the son of Emma and Mervin Smith. He was a scrappy player on the sandlot and a fledging community organizer, who participated in grange projects and later in local political campaigns. He crooned in his high school chorus, debated on the debate team, played varsity sports and coached town youth sports. Al began community work as a VISTA volunteer in Washington, D.C. In the early ’70s he moved to Bangor where he worked on tenant issues and affordable homeownership. Housing became a lifetime focus and he worked in communities throughout Maine before becoming the Bath Director of Community Development, a position he held for 17 years. He is remembered in Bath through the “Al Smith Community Spirit Award”, given every October. Al was dedicated to empowering others and building an even playing field for citizens to become involved in their community. He was a member of the Maine Chapter of Common Cause and served as its chairman in the early 2000s. He was a founding member of the Clean Elections Campaign. Al was a member of Joe Hill, a Maine organization that furnishes modest grants to community-based progressive organizations. He served as Selectman for the Town of Richmond, and participated on many community boards, earning awards for achievement as well as personal attributes, such as the Good Guy Award. Known for patience and even-handedness, Al was often asked to chair town meetings. A man with clear ideals and principles, Al nonetheless kept things light and never took himself too seriously. He knew how to enjoy life. His Groucho imitations brought smiles to adults and children alike. His twinkle toes danced their way through Rockland’s yearly Blues Festival, and every concert, wedding and party he attended. He loved golf, played basketball and baseball into his 60s and enjoyed summer vacations with his family at Sebec Lake. Though he was “from away”, Al loved Maine and everything about it. Above all, Al was a kind and loving man. “Alley Cat” to friends and family. Ever-loving husband. Proud father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth McClenahan; his children Jaxson Smith, of Brunswick, Patrick Smith of Brunswick; and Adrian Smith and his wife, Heather Merriman, and child, Avery Smith, of Harpswell; and his siblings. Mervin Smith of Fort Plain, N.Y., Nancy DeAngelis, of Greenwich, N.Y., and Richard Smith and his wife, Debbie Smith, of Howes Cave, N.Y. A memorial for Al will be held next spring in Bath. The organizations listed below made it possible for Al to remain at home with his family while receiving compassionate and professional care, so, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHANS Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or Bath Brunswick Respite Care P.O. Box 668 Bath, ME 04530

