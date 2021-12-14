Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 12/20 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee
Tues. 12/21 7 p.m. Planning Board
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 12/20 4 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 12/20 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 12/22 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
