Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  12/20  6:30 p.m.  School Board Building Oversight Committee

Tues.  12/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  12/20  4 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  12/20  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  12/22  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
