Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  12/21  6 p.m.  Recreation Commission  4 Sheridan Road

Wed.  12/22  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee  City Hall

Wed.  12/22  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  City Hall

Thur.  12/23  11 a.m.  Climate Action Commission  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  12/20  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  12/21  5 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Wed.  12/22  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  12/20  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Tues.  12/21  4 p.m.  Fire and Rescue Planning Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

