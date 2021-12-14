Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 12/21 6 p.m. Recreation Commission 4 Sheridan Road
Wed. 12/22 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall
Wed. 12/22 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall
Thur. 12/23 11 a.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 12/20 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 12/21 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee
Wed. 12/22 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 12/20 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Tues. 12/21 4 p.m. Fire and Rescue Planning Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
