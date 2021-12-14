Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues. 12/21 6 p.m. Recreation Commission 4 Sheridan Road

Wed. 12/22 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall

Wed. 12/22 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall

Thur. 12/23 11 a.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 12/20 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 12/21 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Wed. 12/22 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 12/20 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee

Tues. 12/21 4 p.m. Fire and Rescue Planning Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

