Thanks to Hospice of Southern Maine

The family of the late Carl Hussey would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for the excellent care they gave Carl during his long illness.

Thanks to the doctors, nurses, Erica, Tom and Mark, CNA’s Trisha and Shirley, and all others, too many to name, the social worker, clergy and volunteers who called me every week to see if we needed anything.

You all worked as a team for Carl’s comfort and also to help the family to cope and help Carl go through his journey with courage and dignity.

I hope I didn’t miss anyone because you all deserve recognition.

We will never forget you all.

Also a big thank you to Jimmy Pate of Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home for the excellent work job you did for us.

The Hussey Family

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: