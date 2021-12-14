The Press Herald Toy Fund workshop is buzzing with activity and excitement these days.

After working for weeks to unpack and sort thousands of toys and other gifts by gender and age, volunteers are now in full distribution mode.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. Names of donors will be published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous. For more information, call 207-791-6672 or email: [email protected]

Last week, the volunteers packaged gifts for some of the families who sought help this year and handed the bundles off to nonprofit partners of the toy fund. The social service agencies make sure the gifts get to families who live far from the workshop or don’t have the transportation to make the pickup on their own.

Also last week, an empty 18-wheeler arrived at the workshop and volunteers quickly filled it with gifts for more than 100 families in Knox and Lincoln counties.

Northeast Transport, a Waldoboro-based company with a national fleet of carriers for hire, has been making the toy run each year for more than 25 years – at no cost to the toy fund – to make sure children in that part of the state don’t miss out on a simple joy of the holiday season.

On Monday, the first rounds of parents and grandparents arrived at the workshop to pick up gifts they will give to their children and grandchildren in the coming days. Volunteers hustled customized bundles of gifts out of the warehouse and into the trunks of their cars.

“This is a wonderful thing you do,” one grateful grandmother said as she waited for gifts for her granddaughter.

For volunteers, the handoffs are a favorite part of the work because the parents and grandparents are so thankful and relieved.

Gail Kinney of Yarmouth is a regular volunteer who spends three days a week in the workshop. And she was glad to be in the center of the activity Monday, especially after having to sit out last year.

“It’s nice to be back,” she said.

Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

TOTAL TO DATE: $125,895

