KENNEBUNK – James Sidney Welch passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Dec. 12, 2021. He was born in Kennebunk on April 23, 1933, a son of Raymond and Mary Cheney Welch.

He attended Kennebunk schools and worked at Kesslen Shoe before enlisting in the Army. He married Patricia Cluff in 1955, and they raised their family on the Old Port Road in Kennebunk. Jim and his wife owned and operated Jim’s Service Center in Kennebunk, working together for 30 years. They enjoyed traveling – one of their favorite trips was through the canals in England.

Some of Jim and Pat’s fondest memories are of time spent at camp in Milton Plantation. Winters were enjoyed snowmobiling with his grandchildren, and in early spring, he would tap 200-plus trees and make maple syrup. Summers would find them exploring trails and gold mining. He enjoyed being on the water – boating and fishing in the Kennebunk River and Long Lake. He was quite the storyteller, and loved his Westerns and a good rum and Coke.

He was a member of Arundel Lodge (49 years), Kora Shrine of Lewiston (Emeritus Director of the Renegades), and the York County Shrine Club (past president). Being in these groups, he was often seen parading in his little yellow Jeep, cooking at lobster bakes, and tending the bar.

He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Patricia C. Welch; and siblings Ernest “Bud” Welch, William Welch, Leslie Welch, Beatrice Cole, Ruth Cole, Rosamond Welch, Isabel Skinner, Frances Grace and Clifford Welch; and step-grandson, Justin Chabot.

He leaves behind his daughter, Ruth Ann Lovejoy and husband Leon of Kennebunk, three sons, Dana Welch of Kennebunk, Thomas Welch of Hampton, N.H., and Jeffrey Welch of Melbourne, Fla.; six grandchildren, Heidi and husband Chris Phillips, Sasha and husband Jeff Mayo, Cassidy Lovejoy and significant other Ben Weisner, Dylan and husband Taylor Stanton, Jacob Chabot and Thomas J. Welch; five great-grandchildren, Jacksen and Isla Phillips, Harper Mayo, and Finley and Brock Stanton. He will be dearly missed by his family, and his companion of 10 years, Sherry Johnson and her children, Melissa Pierce and husband Jere and Michael Johnson and wife Anita, all of North Berwick and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him like the family.

Visiting hours will be held at Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street in North Berwick on Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North

Berwick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

Should friends desire, memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield, and mailed to

Kora Shrine

11 Sabattus St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

