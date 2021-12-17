Frosty is ready for snow

Magic Lantern Innovation and Learning Center opens

The Magic Lantern theater and restaurant has reopened in its new guise as the Magic Lantern Innovation and Learning Center run by the Maine 4-H Foundation and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. It will offer resources, programs and learning opportunities for the entire community, such as Bridgton Senior College. It will also continue to show movies and operate the pub-style restaurant. To find out more, contact Susan Jennings at 615-7300 or [email protected], or Cori Bowen at 647-9326 or [email protected]

Harvest Hills fundraiser

Oliver, a 7-year-old who has been fostering kittens since he was 4, will play Santa and stay over at local animal shelter Harvest Hills during the annual Christmas Eve sleepover fundraiser on Dec. 24 to make sure the animals have a happy Christmas and get the extra love they deserve.

Donations to help reach fundraising goals can be made via PayPal, GoFundMe, or by cash or check. Send checks made payable to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter (designate “sleepover” on memo line) to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037. To learn more, go to harvesthills.org or call 935-4358.

Blood supply dangerously low

The American Red Cross is reporting the lowest level of blood supplies in a decade and encourages everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and give blood Tuesday, Dec. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 166 Harrison Road (Route 117) in Bridgton. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment and obtain more information by visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Snowmobile map published

A new map of snowmobile and cross-country trails in the Lakes Region has recently been published. The map, which covers 500 miles of trails in the area, is available from Bridgton retailers and from other venues in surrounding towns for a small donation to the Trail Grooming Fund. Nearly 95% of the trails have been recorded by GPS, and the Bridgton Easy Riders Snowmobile Club plans to update the map every year.

The Bridgton Easy Riders meet at the Bridgton Community Center on the second Friday of the month for a potluck supper at 6 p.m. followed by a business meeting. Anyone interested in the club is welcome to attend. The map also includes contact information and dates of club events.

Perri Black can be reached at [email protected] or 647-8272.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: