NEW YORK — Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols.

Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.

“Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less severe than prior variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in another memo sent to clubs. “Our experience with the omicron variant is fully consistent with this expectation – while more players and staff are testing positive, roughly two-thirds of those individuals are asymptomatic, most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms, and the virus appears to clear positive individuals more rapidly than was true with the Delta or earlier variants. In many respects, omicron appears to be a very different illness from the one that we first confronted in the spring of 2020.”

On Friday, the league moved three games scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.

In addition to the targeted testing plan and the opt-out option, the new protocols give more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually.

Earlier this week, the league and the NFL Players Association updated protocols to allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level.

Dr. Tony Casolaro, chief medical officer for Washington, said in a conference call that 21 of 23 players on the team who tested positive would’ve been able to practice based on mild symptoms.

“We will continue to monitor medical and public health developments, both generally and at each club, and be prepared to adjust protocols further as conditions warrant, including to introduce greater flexibility based on medical considerations,” Goodell said.

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking – as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.

TITANS: Tennessee will have outside linebacker Bud Dupree available Sunday when the Titans play his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Titans (9-4) activated Dupree off injured reserve. They also elevated wide receiver Cody Hollister and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer from the practice squad for the game, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong is a COVID-replacement elevation. They also placed fullback Tory Carter on injured reserve.

Dupree left the Titans’ win over New Orleans on Nov. 14 after playing only one snap with an abdominal injury, and he was put on injured reserve Nov. 20. The Titans designated him to return on Wednesday.

The linebacker was the Titans’ top free agent signee this offseason. Dupree set a career-high with 11 1/2 sacks with Pittsburgh in 2019 and finished his career there with 39 1/2 sacks, 10th-most in Steelers’ history. He was slowed at the start of this season recovering from the torn right ACL that ended his 2020 season.

This is the second straight week Tennessee has activated a key player off injured reserve. Last week, it was wide receiver Julio Jones. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (chest) could be the next on Thursday night when the Titans host San Francisco.

JAGUARS: Former Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract, a person familiar with the termination told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because neither side has publicly discussed details of Meyer’s termination. It remains unclear how much Meyer made annually. ESPN first reported Meyer being fired for cause.

Owner Shad Khan dismissed Meyer early Thursday after weeks of analysis that focused on Meyer’s mounting public blunders and even more missteps behind the scenes. The person said firing Meyer for cause was not tied to any one incident during his 11-month tenure.

