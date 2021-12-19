SCARBOROUGH – Daniel P. DeCosta, 52, died unexpectedly at home on Dec. 15, 2021.

He was born in Portland on Dec. 7, 1969 to John and Nancy (Carpenter) DeCosta. He grew up in Gray and graduated from Gray-New Gloucester High School, class of 1988. Dan was an entrepreneur his whole life. He has owned and operated several businesses over the years. He currently owns The Break Exchange.

Dan was a talented musician and according to his daughter, Whitney, he had a powerful singing voice. Previously, he was the choir director for First Baptist Church of Portland and currently helped to lead the worship at Summit Community Church of Gorham on some Sundays. He will be remembered for being a man of faith and a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle.

Dan is survived by his wife, Audrey DeCosta of Scarborough; his daughters Kyra DeCosta and her husband Glenn Harmon of Scarborough, Whitney DeCosta of Scarborough, his sons Tucker DeCosta of Augusta, and Simon DeCosta of Scarborough; his grandchildren Bennet, Xander, and Reily Harmon and Fiona DeCosta; his parents John and Nancy DeCosta of Wiscasset; his brother, Richard DeCosta and his wife Christine and their children Lyndie and Malcolm; and many loving relatives of the DeCosta family. He is also remembered fondly by his many in-laws.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Masks will be required inside the funeral home. To join the family virtually, please visit the A.T. Hutchins Facebook page or visit the A.T. Hutchins website under Daniel’s obituary page.

To share of memory of Daniel, or to leave the family online condolences, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Dan memory can be made to Nav Neighbor’s Initiative

of Maine at

https://tinyurl.com/hddrhwfa,

or by mailing a check out to “The Navigators” to:

Southern Maine

Navigators

43 Clay Rd.

Gorham, ME 04038

