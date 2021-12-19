FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Rodney Taylor Robertson Jr., partner in travel and husband of Diane Delano Robertson, made his final excursion on Dec. 11, 2021 after a short but courageous battle with lung and heart cancer.

Born on Dec.6, 1943, in Morristown, N.J. but truly a Mainer at heart, Rodney traveled the world with his bride by his side after spending more than 40 years as a business executive at Bath Iron Works in Bath.

His travels in life, professionally and privately, took him on the greatest adventures from Australia to Italy to Russia to Nantucket and countless other locales. After retirement, he and his beloved split time between Portland and Hutchinson Island, Fla. where he continued to power walk, plan new adventures, visit with his children and grandchildren, volunteer for beach cleanups and organize polite and powerful stands against urban spread in his peaceful beach town.

Rodney can be best remembered for his never ending desire to help those in need—often quietly and anonymously. Memories of this amazing quality include midnight snowplowing for those unable to do so themselves, volunteering at the Tedford Shelter, working endless hours at The Great TV Auction for PBS, coaching pee wee soccer, years of anonymous Thanksgiving meals to those in need and many other unsung acts. His talents were limitless as he was a poet, a stained glass artist, a lover of all forms of music, and a loyal New England sports fan – Waynflete Flyers, Omni Owls, Marvin Mavs, Maine Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and the New England Patriots. His biggest attribute was his love for his family and the friends who became family. There was never a stranger in his world. Everyone who knew him wanted to know more.

Rodney leaves the very best of himself as an amazing husband to Diane Delano Robertson; devoted father to Stacey Robertson Dougherty, Heather Robertson Isherwood, and Amanda Robertson Coyle; cool father-in-law to Patrick Dougherty, Mark Isherwood, and Dave Coyle; brother to Tamzon Robertson Green and brother-in-law to David Giles and wife, Linda, and Emma Brown and husband, Theodore. He leaves the most amazing imprint on his grandchildren, Cole Patrick Isherwood, Duncan Thomas Isherwood, and Regan Elizabeth Dougherty whom he adored with all of his heart.

In his last selfless act, Rodney is leaving his body to science so that he may be a part of the fight against cancer and its thievery. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

Instead, the family hopes that you will remember his wonderful life in quiet reflection, by volunteering at or donating to a favorite charity of your choice or one of his favorites being The Tedford Shelter in Brunswick or Preble Street in Portland, raising a glass of IPA in his honor, or just sharing stories in remembrance of his amazing life.

