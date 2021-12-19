ALAMEDA, Calif. – Janet Hawkes Smith died Dec. 19, 2020 at the age of 85, and laid to rest alone side her husband in Oakland, Calif.

She worked 34 years at Aetna Life Insurance Co. in Hartford, Conn. and San Francisco where she retired in 1977. Upon retirement, she enjoyed working part-time at Barbera Pangelinan Insurance Agency in Alameda, Calif. until the age of 82.

Predeceased was her soul mate, Harley G. Smith; a brother, Chenery Hawkes Jr., and a special friend, Leon Waugh.

Surviving is her sister, Donna Quattropani; two nephews, one niece; her best friend, Claudia Smith Sickles and Leon’s daughter, Marcia Barker who was like a daughter to her.

She had a wide circle of friends and will be missed by all.

Janet loved all kinds of animals and in her memory, donations to any Animal Refugee would be valued.

