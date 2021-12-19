WINDHAM – Robert Merrill Southard, 80, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Mercy Hospital after a long illness.

Bob was born on Oct. 20, 1941 to Daniel N. and Anne Mae (Cobb) Southard in Windham.

Bob graduated from Windham High School in 1961, Chicago Technical College in 1963, Key Training Services in 1964 and Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in 1965.

He worked for Portland Lithograph 1966-1978, Rumford National Graphics, Inc, 1978-1985, and Humboldt National Graphics, Inc.1985-1991.

Bob married his wife, Sharon Ann St. Armand, in 1967. They were married for 47 years before her death in 2014.

Bob was a people person, he enjoyed making people laugh and was quite the jokester. He loved watching baseball and football on TV. He enjoyed the outdoors spending hours cutting and stacking firewood and feeding chipmunks.

When he wasn’t outside, he would be working on a puzzle. He was an avid puzzle maker, family and friends were always looking for the hardest puzzle they could find hoping to find one he couldn’t put together, which rarely happened.

Bob was predeceased by his wife; his parents; and his siblings.

He is survived by his niece, Maureen Bishop and her husband, Bruce; his brother-in-law, Brian Foster; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

A special thanks to Ray Weeks, John Kruger, Lucy Ayotte, Marnie Childress and Debbie Spiller for their friendship and always being there when he needed you. Also special thanks to Leann and Sherry, the wonderful nurses who took great care of him.

Per Bob’s wishes there will be no services. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

