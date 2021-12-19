SOUTH PORTLAND – Mary L. “Mimi” Armstrong, 82, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2021, after a 20-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Mary was born Jan. 27, 1939, to Donald W. Linscott and Lois E. Linscott.

She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Albert A. Armstrong; her son, Dana L. Armstrong; grandson, Paul C. Rogers Jr.; her brother, Donald W. Linscott and wife Billie, and her brother, John Linscott.

She is survived by her daughter, Hope Place and husband Steven; grandchildren Ashley Tapley and husband Ben and Joseph Armstrong; great-grandchildren Virginia “Ginny” Tapley and Austin Tapley; her brothers Guy Linscott and wife Joni, and Dana Linscott, sisters Carolyn Dobson and husband Sidney, Wanda Dubuque and husband Denis, Elizabeth “Betty” Splettstoesser and husband Wes, and Barbara Nelson and husband Tom. She also leaves many loved nieces and nephews.

Mary married the love of her life, Albert on May 10, 1958. They were childhood sweethearts. She worked at Fairchild Semi-Conductor for 30-plus years. Mary took early retirement and worked at The Residence Inn for a few years to fill some time. She was very active, spent lots of time at the gym and walking the “Green Belt Walkway” in South Portland, which passed right next to her house on Mussey Street. She walked and went to the gym with sisters Betty and Barbara, and they also did a lot of fundraising walks for breast cancer and The Liver Foundation, both causes near and dear to Mary and her sisters, as Barbara is a breast cancer survivor and Betty has had a liver transplant! They were so close and together all the time.

She loved Elvis and all music in general. Dancing and roller skating were a favorite of her, as well as family parties and get-togethers. She and Dad took many ocean cruises, lots were with family, brothers and sisters. They drove an RV across the USA, and ended up in Sturgis, S.D. at Bike Week one time! They had a blast! Dad did have a motorcycle at the time, but they were in the RV.

Mary always pleased the family at gatherings with her “famous lasagna”; it was always the highlight at the buffet table it was mandatory that she make it! She was a great cook.

She got the nickname “Mimi” when the grandkids came along; it fit her so well, it just stuck. Mary attained her GED at the age of 60. It always bothered her that she did not finish high school, so she studied hard and passed with flying colors! Tears of pride were shed by all when she marched down the aisle in cap and gown. She said she could now hold her head up high; little did she know we all thought she was smart and wonderful with or without it as well.

Mary came from a large loving family, and she spread that love to everyone she knew. She did, however, put up with a lot of kidding and ribbing as there were jokesters in the family, mainly her husband, daughter and brother, Guy!

Brother, Guy, would tell everyone that Mary was older than him; she would laugh it off but as it had been years of him saying it, she started to believe it! We all did! Pranks were pulled weekly at the Armstrong household! Thank goodness she had a sense of humor and rarely got mad at us! Once in a while she would say, ” Who are you people going to pick on after I am gone?” To that I would answer, “Aunt Betty, she is next in line, and almost as fun to prank!”

Special thanks go out to sisters Betty and Barbara for all the weekly visits to Mom in the nursing home. They sang “You Are My Sunshine” to her but they were HER sunshine and were her angels on earth. We are forever grateful for them.

Mary will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her…

Special thanks as well, to the staff at South Portland Nursing Home (now, Pinnacle) for the love and care they showered my mom with during her three-year stay! You are all heroes in our eyes; we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

A celebration of life will take place in the spring.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

If you feel so inclined, please consider a donation in her name to The Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter. Let’s help put an end to this disease that has touched so many of our loved ones.

