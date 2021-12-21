With the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 21-27

TUESDAY 12/21

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road, Topsham

noon to 5 p.m., Masonic Hall, 166 Harrison Road, Route 117, Bridgton

noon to 5:30 p.m., Saint Martha’s Church, 34 Portland Road, Kennebunk

WEDNESDAY 12/22

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Masonic Lodge No. 8, 65 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St., Freeport

noon to 5 p.m., North Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, Windham

1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Masonic Hall, 165 Waterboro Road, Alfred

THURSDAY 12/23

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, 415 Lisbon St., Lewiston

MONDAY 12/27

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Casco Village Church, 941 Meadow Road, Casco

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 112, 169 King St., Oxford

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham

noon to 5 p.m., North Parish Church, 893 Main St., Sanford

