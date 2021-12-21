PORTLAND

Free Christmas Day dinners set for Portland and Rumford

In an effort to ensure that nobody is alone on Christmas Day, free Christmas dinners will be offered at three churches in Portland and Rumford. All are welcome.

The Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes and Faith Conquers Fear (faithconquersfear.org) will host a free dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Guild Hall, located in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception complex at 307 Congress St. Doors will open at 10 a.m. For more details, call the church at 773-7746.

Holy Savior Parish will host a free dinner at 1 p.m. Saturday in the hall of St. Athanasius and St. John Church, 126 Maine Ave., Rumford. The dinner will feature turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, squash, desserts, and more.

Contact is Deb at 364-6267.

Oplatek Celebration for Maine Polish Catholics set for Portland on Dec. 26

Polish Catholics will renew a special tradition with a traditional oplatek gathering, caroling, adoration, and a Mass at p.m. Sunday at St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth St. All are welcome to attend any part of the gathering.

In many Polish homes throughout the world, a beloved family tradition is the breaking of the oplatek at Christmas. Oplatek is a thin wafer made from flour and water that is often in a rectangular shape and embossed with Christmas-related images varying from the nativity scene to the Star of Bethlehem. Oplatek is meant to remind families of the eucharistic bread at Mass.

Mass will be followed by a traditional opłatek gathering and caroling in Polish. Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament and confession will be offered starting at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the parish at (207) 773-7746.

Blue Christmas Mass at St. Pius X Church

A Blue Christmas Mass, for those who are grieving this Christmas season, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave.

The Blue Christmas Mass is a gentle and reflective liturgy of hope for all who are carrying the burden of loss, pain, or loneliness. This Mass will be designed to meet the needs of the grieving with a quieter atmosphere and more subdued music.

Those unable to attend in person can participate via livestream at ladyofhopemaine.org.

For more details, call the church at 797-7026.

Sing carols Friday at the gazebo

All Saints Parish will host a Christmas carol sing-along at 7:30 p.m. Friday in front of the town gazebo, located in the park between Maine Street and Park Row.

The event will include 15 minutes of unaccompanied, traditional, sacred Christmas carols; lyrics for the carols will be provided. Participants are asked to bring their own flashlights.

A family from All Saints Parish will donate $2 to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program for each person who comes to sing.

The Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program assists community members in need through a soup kitchen, food bank, food pantry, and several other programs.

For more details, call the parish at 725-2624.

