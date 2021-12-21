LYMAN — Richard Norman Pelletier Sr., 61, passed away at Maine Medical Center after a long illness.

He was born in Waterville on Feb. 7, 1960, the son of Norman and Cecile (Bernier) Pelletier.

He attended Biddeford schools. He owned and operated his chimney business Maine Chimney Repair for many years.

Richard was a family man; he loved his family and would do anything for them. He enjoyed going to family gatherings at his niece Serina’s home. He was an avid race car enthusiast. He loved everything NASCAR, he drove his own race car at Beech Ridge in the 1980s and still owns a car with his driver Nate at the wheel. He also sponsored some of his friends. Richard also loved horses and going to the fairs. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Richard was also a huge Patriots fan. He will be sadly missed by his dog, Bella.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Norman Pelletier in June 2021 and a brother Gilman Pelletier.

He is survived by: his fiancee, Belinda Sutton; his mother, Cecile; his sons, Sean Chapman, Joshua Dyer, Richard Pelletier II, and Mason Pelletier; his daughter, Emilee Pelletier; two grandsons; eight sisters, Jeannette, Doris, Pauline, Lorraine, Rachel, Joyce, Rita and June; brothers, Kenneth and Scott; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home is respectfully handling the arrangements.

