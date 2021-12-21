Andrew “Andy” Alexander of Richmond has joined the Richmond Area Health Center as a family nurse practitioner.

Alexander obtained his Master of Science in Nursing at Walden University in Minnesota, and his undergraduate Nursing degree at the University of New England in Biddeford.

He has 15 years of experience as a registered nurse in a variety of settings. Most recently, Alexander completed his final clinical rotation at the Richmond Area Health Center while training under Melissa Hackett, nurse practitioner.

Alexander joins soon-to-retire physician Linda Hermans, podiatrist Henry Scheuller and nurse practitioners Melissa Hackett, Tom Bartol and Jessica Krol.

Richmond Area Health Center clinicians serves Richmond, Gardiner, Litchfield, Dresden, Bowdoinham and Augusta and surrounding communities.

