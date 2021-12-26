“I am head of the new Read Between the Spines Book Club hosted at the Bibliophile Bookshop & Coffeehouse in Raymond. We currently have 45 ladies and one man in our book club. Bibliophile is also a new locally owned bookshop that our entire area has fallen in love with.

“Anyway, Read Between the Spines Book Club voted in a poll and selected ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig as our October book choice. This novel toys with the idea of the ‘road not taken.’ After dying, the main character, Ella, stops in a purgatory place called the Midnight Library. In this infinite library, books are chosen to take Ella back to crucial decisions that she faced throughout her life, and she is given an opportunity to make alternate choices and experience their outcomes. I think that all of us from time to time wonder, what if? Matt Haig succeeded in writing a relatable book that really forces us to stop and ponder some of our own decisions. Unique writing style, quick read, highly recommend!” — MARISSA SKILLINGS, Casco

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. As the pandemic lingers, we want to hear what you are reading in these unsettled times and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: